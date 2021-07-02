Health benefits of black jamun

Black Plum or Jamun is a very refreshing summer fruit. Either Jamun juice or with salt and chilli, It tastes tangy. It offers numerous health benefits. It can Improve haemoglobin count, Improves the health of skin and eyes,

It can keep our heart healthy, it can strengthen our gums and teeth and many more.

Here are the 5 health benefits of eating black plum or Jamun.

Improves Haemoglobin

Black plums are loaded with vitamin C and iron. These are important minerals that help to increase our haemoglobin. With the increased haemoglobin levels (Hb), our blood will carry more oxygen to the organs and keep us fit and fine. The iron present in the black plum also purifies our blood.

Strengthens gums bleeding

If you ever had gum bleeding, then it may be a sign of poor dental hygiene. You should have more black plums, also its leaves and you will be fine. This is because the leaves of the black plum have antibacterial properties, and it is beneficial to prevent bleeding of gums. The leaves of the plum can be dried and guided and can be used as a tooth powder.

Improves the health of skin and eyes

Plums contain a high amount of antioxidants which can help prevent premature ageing, degenerative eye conditions like cataracts.Iron is an essential mineral for our body including vision. The iron present black plum acts as a blood purifying agent. Black plum is also rich in several minerals such as vitamin C and A.

Good for pregnant women

The presence of Magnesium (mg) in a black plum or Jamun plays a vital role in avoiding premature deliveries. It also helps in ensuring complete foetal growth and development. However, Jamun is safe to eat during pregnancy, but there are some precautions one must take. She should not drink milk immediately after consuming Jamun.

Reduces the Risk of High Blood Pressure

Black plums can reduce the risk of high blood pressure as they contain notable levels of potassium. Black plums also have moderate amounts of calories, small amounts of protein and a minimal amount of fat with zero cholesterol. We can get 50 mg of potassium from a 100g serving of Jamun. This makes the fruit even more special. Thus eat jamun during its season and enjoy all benefits.