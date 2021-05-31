Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Electrician Grade 2 & Electrician cum Lineman. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the HCL Recruitment 2021 through the prescribed format on or before 15th July 2021.

Important Dates

The application process is expected to begin on June 1

Last date for submission of application: July 15, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total posts- 21

Electrician Grade 2 – 20 Posts

Electrician cum Lineman Grade 2 – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Electrician Grade 2 – The candidate should have done a course in ITI Electrician with 4 years experience or NCVT with 3 years experience in electrician trade with experience in large mechanized mine, processed industry in the repair and maintenance of electrical equipment or in the operation, repair and maintenance of switch gears, control panel, etc. in sub-stations, transmission distribution systems.

Electrician cum Librarian Grade 2 – The candidate should have done a course in ITI Electrician with 4 years experience/NCVT (Electrician) with 3 years experience in erection, operation, repair and maintenance of high tension and low tension transmission and distribution systems and networks, switch gears, etc.

Age Limit

Below 35 years

Salary Details

Electrician Grade II – Rs 18,180- 3% – Rs 37,310

Electrician Cum Lineman Grade II – Rs 18,180- 3% – Rs 37,310

How to apply for Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through offline mode by sending their applications to the Hindustan Copper Limited, Tamra Bhawan, 1, Ashutosh Chowdhary Avenue, Kolkata – 700019.

The last fate to submit the application is July 15, 2021

The details of the job vacancy is available on the weekly edition of the Employment Newspaper. The details of the job will also be notified in the website.

Application Fee

General, OBC& EWS candidates- Rs 500

No application fee for SC/ST & Ex-servicemen applicants.

Important Links

