Have You Recovered From Covid-19, Change Your ToothBrush and Tongue Cleaner, Here’s Why

Coronavirus infections are spreading in India at an alarming rate and the vaccines have proven to be effective as a preventive measure. Hence, taking precautions has become extremely important, both, for those who had recovered from infection and those who are not infected.

Dentists have now recommended that a person who has recently recovered from COVID-19 should immediately change their toothbrush and tongue cleaner. They believe that it not only protects the person from chances of re-infection but also can save others who use the same washroom in the house.

Some doctors say they usually recommend changing toothbrushes and tongue cleaners to anyone who has recovered from seasonal flu, cough, and cold.

Covid-19 Infection Can Spread Via Tooth-Brush and Tongue Cleaner.

According to the World Health Organisation, the virus primarily spreads through tiny droplets that come out from an infected person’s mouth when they cough, sneeze, shout, talk, laugh etc.

People may also get infected by touching surfaces that have been contaminated by the virus, and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth without cleaning their hands.

Apart from this, the virus has also been found to be airborne i.e. once released from an infected person, it can stay in the air for some time and get transmitted.

Therefore, toothbrush and tongue cleaner of an infected person are likely to have a significant concentration of the SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19. Continued use of the same products can result in re-infection and infect others.

Experts also advise Covid-19 patients to dry and disinfect their toothbrush and tongue cleaner for safety.

Covid-19 patients are prescribed to use mouthwash and betadine gargle on a regular basis to help control the build-up of virus/bacteria in the mouth. In absence of a mouthwash, one can also rinse the mouth with warm saline water.