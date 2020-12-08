Have You Forgotten Which Number Is Registered In Your Aadhar Card? Find Out Like This

In today’s hectic life, everyone has two-three numbers, in such a situation sometimes it comes out of the mind that which number is registered. There is a lot of trouble in this situation. Nowadays there is no work even without a registered mobile number.

Now take the Aadhaar card itself, it is a very important document in today’s time. If you have forgotten which number you have registered in the Aadhaar card, do not worry, here we are telling you how to find out which number is registered in the Aadhaar card.

First of all, you go to the website of UIDAI at https://uidai.gov.in/

Go to the Verify Email / Mobile Number option on the website

Here some information will be asked from you, which you will have to give.

After this, enter the mobile number and security code.

To know which mobile number is linked to the base, first, enter your Aadhaar number

Here you remember to enter such a number, there is a possibility that it will be registered.

If your number is correct then OTP will come on it and your search will be completed.

After that, verify that OTP.

(Source: prabhatkhabar.com)