Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice posts against Apprentice Training for Apprentice Act 1961 (2021-22).

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online for the HAL Recruitment 2021 of Trade Apprentice on or before 18th June 2021.

The duration of Trade Apprentice Training will be One year.

Important Dates

Notification Date: June 1, 2021

Opening Date for Submission of Application: June 03, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: June 18, 2021

Vacancy Details

The recruitment is for Trade Apprentice posts of Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Machinist, Grinder, Welder, Electronics, Mechanic, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Electroplater, Refrigeration/AC Draughtsman, Mechanical Sheet-metal Worker, COPA/PASAA.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Turner, Fitter, Electrician, Machinist, Machinist Grinder, Draughtsman Mechanic- The candidates should have passed High School (Science and Maths) in (10+2) system or equivalent.

Electronics Mechanic, Refrigeration and AC, Instrument Mechanic, Electroplater- The candidates should have passed High School in (10+2) System or equivalent.

Welder, Sheet metal Worker- The candidates should be a 8th pass in 10+2 system or equivalent.

COPA/PASAA- The candidates should posses the National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Technical Qualification

The candidates should have a National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT (National Council of Vocational Training)/ SCVT (State Council of Vocational Training) from Government/Affiliated Institutes in following Trades:

Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Machinist Grinder, Welder, Electronics Mechanic, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Electroplater, Refrigeration/AC, Draughtsman Mechanical, Sheet-metal Worker, COPA/PASAA.

The candidates should have a certificate of ITI and they should have passed in year 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Candidates with status “Appearing” or “Result Awaited” shall not be considered eligible to apply.

Age Limit

Candidates should not be above 27 years as on 18/06/2021.

(Age relaxation available for SC/ST, OBC and Disabled candidates.)

Selection Process:

Selection will be based on Merit. Merit will be finalized considering 70% weightage to percentage obtained

in High School and 30% weightage to percentage obtained in ITI.

Salary Details

Stipend will be payable to Trade (ITI) Apprentices as per Apprentices Act 1961.

How to Apply for HAL Recruitment 2021 for Trade Apprentice

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the posts through online mode. No other modes of application is accepted. The link for application will be open from June 3, 2021(9:00 am) to June 18, 2021.

Candidates should ensure that they are registered on apprenticeshipindia.org and possess valid registration number before applying on the given link to apply online for the written test.

Important Links

Official Notification PDF

Official Website