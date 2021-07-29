Great opportunity for Class 10, 12 pass out students, Paytm plans to recruit above 20,000 sales executives

Multinational digital payment system company ‘Paytm’ is planning to hire around 20,000 field sales executives across India. This development comes ahead of the company’s announcement of its initial public offering (IPO).

While the company has not made any official announcement about the hiring but the company has unveiled its Field Sales Executive (FSE) programme. The FSE program offers jobs to undergraduates. Under this program, a sales executive can earn up to Rs 35,000.

Educational Requirements of the job: The interested candidates are required to have a minimum qualification of Class 10 or Class 12 under state or national board. The candidates are required to be above 18 years of age.

Job requirement: The sales executives will have to promote Paytm’s digital products (Paytm Soundbox, Paytm wallet, UPI, Paytm Postpaid, merchant loans etc) to various merchants.

According to sources, Paytm is planning to launch Rs 16,000 crore through its IPO by October 2021. In terms of UPI payments, Paytm has 11 per cent of market share. PhonePe and Google Pay hold a market share of 45 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.