Good news for those who have an account in SBI, BOB, HDFC, Know details

Good news for customers who have an account with Bank of Baroda, SBI or HDFC Bank.

The Public sector leading Bank of Baroda has changed the interest rates on fixed deposits.The bank is already giving an additional interest of 0.50 percent to the senior citizens.

However, now The Bank of Baroda has changed the interest rate on fixed deposits from February 25. After this change, BoB’s new FD interest rates have gone up from 2.80 per cent to 5.25 per cent for maturity between 7 days and 10 years.

Recently, the bank pays an interest of 2.80 per cent on the FDs that mature in 7 days to 45 days. In such a situation, after the change made by the bank, there will be an interest of 3.7 per cent on the maturity of 46 days to 180 days and 4.30 per cent on the maturity of 181 to 270 days.

The interest on FDs of 271 days to less than 1 year is 4.4 per cent. Apart from this, the interest rate on FDs that are matched in a year is 5 per cent. At the same time, the interest rate on FDs above 1 year and up to 3 years is 5.1 per cent.

Bank of Baroda is giving 5.25 percent interest for FDs above 5 years and up to 10 years. Earlier, the interest on FDs was also changed by HDFC Bank and SBI. The direct benefit of this is being given to the people making new FD.

SBI FD interest:

From 7 days to 45 days: 2.90%

From 46 days to 179 days: 3.90%

From 180 days to 210 days: 4.40 %

From 211 days to Less than 1 Year: 4.40%

More than 1 Year & Less Than Two Years: 5.10%

More than 2 Years & Less Than 3 Years: 5.20 %

3 Years Above and below 5 years: 5.45%

5 years to 10 years: 5.50%

HDFC FD interest:

From 7 days to 14 days : 2.50%

From 15 days to 29 days: 2.50%

From 30 days to 45 days: 3.00%

From 46 days to 60 days: 3.00%

From 61 days to 90 days : 3.00%

From 91 days to 6 months: 3.50%

From 6 months to 9 months: 4.40%

From 9 months to 1 year:4.40%

From 1 year: 5.00%

From 1 year to 2 years: 5.00%

From 2 year to 3 years: 5.20%

From 3 year to 5 years: 5.45%

From 5 year to 10 years:5.60%