Good News For SBI Customers! These Facilities Are Available For Free At SBI ATMs, Check Details

India’s largest government bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) offers many facilities to customers at its ATMs for free. All SBI cards, State Bank ATM-cum-debit cards (used for withdrawal and shopping from ATMs) and State Bank International ATM-cum-debit cards are accepted at State Bank ATMs.

Apart from this, cards issued by other banks with Mastro, MasterCard, Cirrus, Visa and Visa Electron logo are also accepted. Many facilities are available free at SBI ATM. Let us know about five such services, from which many of our works will be completed easily.

You can send money to anyone: You can transfer money instantly with SBI Debit Card. Using this free service, you can send up to 30,000 rupees per day to anyone immediately. For this, you need the SBI debit card and the debit card number of the person to whom you are sending money.

Payment of Insurance Premium: You can pay SBI Life Premium from any SBI ATM. This service is also free.

Bill payment: You can recharge your mobile prepaid connection from any ATM of SBI. Also, you can also pay all kinds of bills.

Charges are also being charged on National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

According to its official website, the SBI has more than 50,000 ATMs across India, which is the largest network in the country.

(Source: tv9hindi.com)