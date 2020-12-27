Good news for the job seekers as the Uttar Pradesh government has started recruitment for more than 50 thousand posts. For this, preparations have also started from Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the exercise for the recruitment of more than 50 thousand posts in the year 2021. Proposals related to recruitment of about 40 thousand vacant posts have come to the Commission. More than 10,000 revised proposals have been called from some more departments.

The Commission will conduct the preliminary qualifying examination first in the new year and after that, the advertisement will be removed by applying for the recruitment. Preparations are being made to conduct the preliminary examination in April 2021, while the main examination will be conducted by May and successful candidates will be given appointment letters.

Post Details:

Accountant: 7882

Basic Education: 1055

Secondary education: 500

Clerk 7000 in various departments

Auditor: 1303

Rustic Development: 1658

Family Welfare: 9222

Child Development Nutrition: 3448

Municipal Body: 383

Applications will be based on merit – soon applications will be based on merit to complete this recruitment process. For example, group-wise applications for intermediate, graduate, professional courses or technical qualification posts are being discussed. For this, the work of separating the recruitment proposals from the Commission on the basis of post and merit has been started. This will make the recruitment process easier. This will facilitate those applying and they will be able to apply on the basis of their group.

Online Courses: Subordinate Services Selection Commission will release the syllabus online for the preliminary qualifying examination. For this, a committee of three members of the commission has been formed. The committee will prepare the course and give it to the Chairman of the Commission. After this, it will be made online after concurrence in the meeting of the Commission members, which will facilitate the candidates who attend it.

Apart from this, the commission is also going to organize a webinar in February to make the recruitment examinations foolproof. In this, experts will be invited along with those who conduct online and offline exams with SIT, STF. In this, the format of the recruitment examination will be decided on the basis of their experiences and the suggestions given by them, so that rigging can be stopped and the recruitments are made on time.