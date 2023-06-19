Good news for govt employees! DA rate likely to jump over 50% next year, govt urged to set up 8th Pay Commission

In what can be considered as good news for the central government employees and pensioners, the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) are likely to rise above 50% next year.

Expecting the possible jump of the DA rate, the Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) recently urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to set up the 8th Pay Commission from 1st January 2024.

There is a long gap of 10 years between the Central pay Commissions due to which the Central Government employees and pensioners have been facing financial constraints for the last 70 years, the RSCWS said in a memorandum to the Ministry of Finance dated 30th May 2023.

According to the memorandum, the 7th Pay Commission submitted its report in February 2017 while the orders for its implementation were issued in July and August in the same year. In the order it was said that the arrears of Revised Pays be paid with effect from 01-01-2016 and that of the Allowances etc. from later date(s).

The 7th Pay Commission had fixed the Minimum Pay as Rs 18,000 instead of Rs 26,000 and “erroneously proposed” the fitment Factor as 2.57 instead of 3.15, the RSCWS said adding that earlier, the 5th and 6th Pay Commissions had recommended delinking the Pay revision from a 10 years norm and linking it with the date from which DA/DR rises above 50%.

“As per the recommendations of the last three Central Pay Commissions, the future pay revision should be done when the DA/DR reaches 50% or more than the basic pay; the pay structure needs revision to neutralize the impact of inflation. The rate of DA/DR is projected to cross 50% or even more from Jan-2024 and as such the Pay & Allowances and Pension needs to be revised from January, 2024 accordingly,” the RSCWS’ memorandum said.

“This was a great injustice with the Central Government employees and pensioners, caused due to continuous erosion of their real income; the Dearness Allowances and Dearness Reliefs do not provide requisite relief against inflation nor do they provide the required element to keep pace with the rise in per capita income of the country,” it added.

Govt to set up 8th Pay Commission from January 1, 2024!

Usually, the Pay Commissions take about two years to submit their Reports while the Government takes another year or more to consider and to implement the same. This further erodes the relative value of the Pay & Pension proposed by the Pay Commission.

“It is therefore requested that Eighth Central Pay Commission may please be set up early and an Interim relief be granted to the Central Government employees & Pensioners w.e.f. 1-1-2024, to compensate them for the erosion of their Pay and Pension due to inflation & loss on account of relativity with GDP,” the RSCWS said.

What the Govt says about 8th Pay Commission:

Last year, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had clarified that there was no such proposal for setting up the 8th Pay Commission under consideration.

At present, the Central Government Employees’ DA rate is 42% of their basic pay. It is expected to be increased by another 3% soon and at the end of 2024 it might be around 50% or more.

(Source: financialexpress.com)