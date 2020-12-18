SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020

Government job is the best career option today. For which youths work hard and struggle. Today we will tell about such government job which is still within your reach. Staff Selection Commission-Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) is such an exam, after which the candidates can get a government of India job only after 12th standard. Just need to prepare properly for this.

Tomorrow is the last date for application – SSC CHSL registration has started from 6 November. The last date of which is December 19. It provides excellent government jobs only after the 12th, so do not let the chance of application in it be known by hand. Exam for the recruitment process will be held on the month of April.

Government job is the dream of every youth and through SSC CHSL you can get Government of India job only after 12th standard. In this, you get excellent jobs like Lower Division Clerk, Upper Division Clerk, etc., in which you get better career, stability and good salary as well as many other facilities and perks. Let us tell you that a lower division clerk gets a salary ranging from Rs 19,900 to about Rs 63,000.

Visit the official website of SSC CHSL (https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=SSC+CHSL) to get more information about the recruitment drive.