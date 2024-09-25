Godabarisha Vidyarthi Protsahana Yojana: 1500 students to get free laptop, apply soon

The Higher Education Department of Odisha government has been distributing free laptops to the 12th pass-out meritorious students since the year 2013. The Scheme has undergone various modifications since its inception so as to make it more student-centric, faster & transparent.

From the year 2020-21, the scheme has been converted to a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, wherein Rs 30000 is transferred directly to the students’ accounts in lieu of laptops.

In order to make the scheme more inclusive, selection of students, from the year 2024, is done considering Block/ULB as a unit, instead of District.

A total of 15000 students including 5000 SC/ST students are eligible for the same.

Procedure of selection and disbursal of the financial assistance:-

The list of meritorious students who pass the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (Arts/Science/Commerce) / Vocational Examination conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Examination (CHSE), Odisha, or Upashastri Examination conducted by Sri Jagannath Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Puri are collected from CHSE, Odisha and SJSV, Puri respectively on the basis of merit under each category. BIock/ULB-wise, District-wise, Stream-wise and Category-wise beneficiary lists for this purpose are prepared from the information provided by the CHSE and SJSV as per the selection principle given above. The eligible beneficiaries will be selected as per the marks secured, and allocation of the block/ULB. Preferably students securing 60Yo and above marks will be considered for selection of beneficiary under the scheme, as per the allocation of the block/ULB. The list will be published in the Department’s website as well as in the State Scholarship Portal, i.e., hnps://scholarship.odisha.gov.in/. The eligible beneficiary students will have to apply through hnps://scholarship.odisha.gov.in/ to receive financial assistance of Rs 30,000/- for Purchase of a Laptop. Beneficiary student should mandatorily have an Aadhaar number and mobile number linked to that Aadhaar number to receive log in credentials during registration in the portal. Only those Students whose name appeared in the beneficiary list will be able to apply after registration to get the benefit of the scheme in the State Scholarship Portal by uploading their bank passbook to receive the DBT amount of Rs 30,000/- in their account. Necessary Budget provision has been made for the said purpose in the State Plan scheme.

Instructions for the eligible students:

The eligible students, who have passed the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (+2), 202a in Science/Arts/Commerce/Vocational Stream conducted by CHSE, Odisha or Upashastri Examination, 2024 conducted by Shree Jagannath Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya (Puri) and whose name appeared in the list of meritorious students published by Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha can apply under the scheme to receive Direct Benefit Transfer of Rs. 30, 000/- (Rupees thirty thousand) only for purchase of Laptop. The financial assistance of Rs30,000 will be paid via Direct Benefit Transfer through Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS), by which the money will be transferred directly to the Aadhaar linked bank account / Aadhaar seeded Bank Account/ NPCI mapped bank account (the recent linked Bank Account, in case of more than one Bank accounts are linked with Aaadhar number) with the Aadhaar number of the student. Students need not submit his/her bank account to receive the money. Therefore, Eligible Students should ensure that their Bank Account is Aadhaar seeded (NPCI mapped). If not, Aadhaar seeding (NPCI mapping) of the Bank Account must be done by visiting the Bank before applying. Students should ensure by consulting the concerned bank that their Aadhaar seeded (NPCI mapped) saving bank Account is capable to receive Rs 30,000.

DATELINE FOR SUBMISSION OF ONLINE APPLICATION UNDER THE SCHEME:

Opening date: 29.08.2024 (9:3 0 AM)

Closing date: 28.10.2024 (23:59 PM)

For any query or help, students & other stakeholders may contact scholarship Sanjog Helpline Toll Free number (155335 /7800-345-6770) OR 067 4-2954600 which is operational from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all official days or E-mail to laptopdbt2024@grnail.com.

Procedure to apply:

STEP I: If you are a new user to the State Scholarship portal ‘i.e’ hnps://scholarship.odisha.gov.in/, click Registration link for registration through the Aadhaar number and mobile number linked with that Aadhaar number. Existing user can click on the login button)

STEP 2: Enter the Aadhaar number and proceed further for registration. (In case, one does not have an Aadhaar number, he/she should visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre for enrolment of Aadhaar).

STEP 3: Check the mobile (i.e, linked with the Aadhaar number) or email to get the user ID and password. (In case, mobile number is not linked with Aadhaar number, students should visit nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre to link the mobile with the Aadhaar number).

STEP 4: Click login link at the portal and enter User ID and password received through SMS/mail to apply the scholarship.

STEP 5: Select GVPY from the drop-down list of scholarships.

STEP 6: Provide all necessary personal details

STEP 7: Provide all necessary academic details

STEP 8: Click on save as draft button to save the draft information or click on “Next” button to save and proceed further in the scholarship form.

STEP 9: At the end, preview-of the completed form will appear on the page before final submission. Proceed to submit if all the data entered are correct. A congratulation message will appear in the page after final submission.

