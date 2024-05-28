Glycolic Acid or Salicylic Acid which is better for good skin, see here

When it comes to skin care exfoliation is highly essential, Glycolic Acid or Salicylic Acid can be used for better and good skincare. Two popular exfoliators that maintain skin health are glycolic acid and salicylic acid. Both the skin-safe acids are known for unclogging pores, removing dead skin cells, and improving overall skin texture. But how do you decide which one is best for your skin type? Here’s how to figure out which one would help you the best.

Glycolic Acid

Glycolic acid is an “AHA”, alpha hydroxy acid, derived mostly from sources such as sugar cane, citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, kiwi, etc. It has a small molecular size, allowing it to easily penetrate into the deep pores in skin.

Here are some benefits associated with the usage of glycolic acid

Exfoliation: Glycolic acid tends to soften the skin. It breaks down the fibers of dead skin cells, making the skin smoother. It removes dark spots and also brightens the skin.

Anti-aging benefits : It helps boost collagen production of the skin and reduces fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation over time.

Improves skin texture : With regular use, it can improve skin texture. Over the time is smoothens the skin and evens out skin tone

Suitable for dry skin: Since it is an AHA, It helps hydrate the skin and maintain moisture. This makes it great for dry skin. It is even more beneficial for ageing skin as it provides moisture and keeps the skin hydrated

Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid is a “BHA” or beta hydroxy acid, naturally derived from sources such as the bark, and leaves of the willow and poplar trees. It has a larger molecular size compared to glycolic acid, making it ideal for certain targeted skin problems.

Here are some of the benefits of salicylic acid

Opens pores: Salicylic acid is oil soluble, so it penetrates deeply into the pores of the skin to remove excess oil, impurities and dead skin cells. It is effective in preventing acne causing bacteria, which terminates the buildup of acne on skin, inflammation and also have proven to treating allergies.

It reduces inflammation: It has anti-inflammatory properties, which help smooth and brighten skin complexion, especially on acne-prone skin. Basically it gets rid of the redness on skin

Manages oil production: Salicylic acid helps regulate oil production of the skin, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin.

Prevent blackheads and whiteheads : It helps in keeping pores away from debris helps prevent blackheads and whiteheads.

Which one is better for your skin

Dry or old skin

If your skin concerns relate to dry or aging skin and you want to improve your skin tone and reduce signs of aging, glycolic acid could be your best bet

Oily or frequently pimpled skin

If you have oily or acne-prone skin and deal with pores, dark spots, breakouts, and inflammation, salicylic acid may be the most effective exfoliator

Sensitive skin

Both acids can be irritating to sensitive skin, but can soften due to the anti-inflammatory properties of salicylic acid. Sometimes it is even recommended to avoid chemical exfoliators altogether when it comes to dry skin! So be careful before using any products that can be harsh on your skin. Always be sure to ” patch test” any new product you bring onto your skin.

Combination skin

For combination skin, you can use glycolic acid for dry areas and salicylic acid for oily or acne-prone areas. India has the most combination of skin types. It is very important to give your skin the right kind with skin care products. You can also switch between glycolic and salicylic acid exfoliants, depending on the season and weather around you and how your skin reacts to it

The best exfoliators depend on your specific skin problems and characteristics. Glycolic acid is great for improving appearance and addressing signs of aging, while salicylic acid is good for clogging pores and controlling oil production Try both to find a balance just right for your skin. Always conduct a patch test on your skin before using a new skin care product. Always start with a low dosage and slowly increase if required. Consult a dermatologist for severe skin conditions.