Get huge financial benefits under Jyoti Prakash Scholarship

Jyoti Prakash Scholarship Program is an initiative of Buddy4Study India Foundation to support students with disabilities, transgender students, first-generation learners, orphans, single-parent children, and sportspersons to help them cover their educational/sports expenses and enable them to fulfill their dreams.

Under the Jyoti Prakash Scholarship Program, students who are currently studying in Class 9 to 12, graduation, or postgraduation courses; and sportsperson are eligible to apply for a scholarship of up to INR 24,000 to cover their academic/sports expenses. The students will also be informed about other relevant scholarship programs available on Buddy4Study platform.

Eligibility for Jyoti Prakash Scholarship Program:

Transgender students studying in Class 9-12, graduation, or postgraduation.

Applicants must have secured at least 55% marks in their previous qualifying examination.

The annual family income of the applicant must be less than INR 6 lakh.

Open only for Indian citizens.

Children/wards of Buddy4Study employees are not eligible for this scholarship.

Benefits:

For Class 9 to 12 students: INR 15,000

For Graduation students: INR 18,000

For Postgraduation students: INR 24,000

Additional benefit: The students will also be informed about other relevant scholarship programs available for transgender students.

Documents needed for Jyoti Prakash Scholarship:

Transgender certificate

Aadhaar Card

Marksheet of previous qualifying examination

Family income proof (ITR Form-16/income certificate from competent government authority/salary slips of parent(s))

Passport size photograph

Proof of current academic year admission (admission letter or bonafide letter issued by school/college)

School/college/university fee receipt of the current academic year

How can you apply?

Jyoti Prakash Scholarship deadline: