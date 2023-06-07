Get huge financial benefits under Jyoti Prakash Scholarship
Under Jyoti Prakash Scholarship Program selected candidates will get a scholarship of up to INR 24,000 to cover their academic/sports expenses.
Jyoti Prakash Scholarship Program is an initiative of Buddy4Study India Foundation to support students with disabilities, transgender students, first-generation learners, orphans, single-parent children, and sportspersons to help them cover their educational/sports expenses and enable them to fulfill their dreams.
Under the Jyoti Prakash Scholarship Program, students who are currently studying in Class 9 to 12, graduation, or postgraduation courses; and sportsperson are eligible to apply for a scholarship of up to INR 24,000 to cover their academic/sports expenses. The students will also be informed about other relevant scholarship programs available on Buddy4Study platform.
Eligibility for Jyoti Prakash Scholarship Program:
- Transgender students studying in Class 9-12, graduation, or postgraduation.
- Applicants must have secured at least 55% marks in their previous qualifying examination.
- The annual family income of the applicant must be less than INR 6 lakh.
- Open only for Indian citizens.
- Children/wards of Buddy4Study employees are not eligible for this scholarship.
Benefits:
- For Class 9 to 12 students: INR 15,000
- For Graduation students: INR 18,000
- For Postgraduation students: INR 24,000
Additional benefit: The students will also be informed about other relevant scholarship programs available for transgender students.
Documents needed for Jyoti Prakash Scholarship:
- Transgender certificate
- Aadhaar Card
- Marksheet of previous qualifying examination
- Family income proof (ITR Form-16/income certificate from competent government authority/salary slips of parent(s))
- Passport size photograph
- Proof of current academic year admission (admission letter or bonafide letter issued by school/college)
- School/college/university fee receipt of the current academic year
How can you apply?
Jyoti Prakash Scholarship deadline:
- July 31, 2023