Fungus resistance on rise, read to know details about the “silent pandemic”

Candida auris spread rapidly in US healthcare facilities in 2020-2021. It has been one of the serious growing global issues since than. It was first detected in 2016 with 3,270 reported clinical cases. Researchers are now calling it a “silent pandemic.”

Reportedly more than 3.8 million people lose their life every year world wide due to Fungal infections. Antibiotic resistance causes 5 million deaths yearly, but bacteria aren’t the only threat. Fungal infections are also evolving and becoming resistance to the medicine used to treat them. The rising fungal resistance has fueled the global health worries.

According to molecular biologist Norman van Rhijn from the University of Manchester, The global health community must be serious about fungal infections and antifungal resistance as it can be one of the most serious health issues. It is being left out of the debate despite being a serious growing global issue.

The United Nations will host a meeting in New York City in September to discuss antimicrobial resistance. This meeting will focus on resistant bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites.

As per reports, the severity of fungal infections have increased for many reasons, including poor general infection prevention and control (IPC) practices in healthcare facilities and without immediate action it can become more dangerous. Aspergillus and Candida fungus are considered as the most dangerous as it can affect the lungs severely.

However the infections can be prevented by following few effective steps daily.

Here are some tips for avoiding fungal infections :

Practice good hygiene (wash hands frequently).

Keep skin and feet clean and dry.

Avoid sharing personal items (towels, razors).

Wear clean, breathable clothing.

Avoid exposure to moldy environments.

Eat well-cooked food.

Use anti fungal creams or powder at first sign of symptoms.

Remember preventation is key.