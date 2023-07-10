Fungal infections are common during monsoon; Know how to avoid

Fungal infections are common during monsoon season and it very important to avoid such infections for better health. To avoid infections during the monsoon season, it’s important to take certain precautions to keep yourself healthy. Here are some tips to help you stay safe and prevent infections:

Maintain personal hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating and after using the bathroom. Use hand sanitizers when soap is not available. Avoid touching your face, nose, and eyes with unwashed hands.

Drink clean water

Ensure that you consume clean and safe drinking water. If you’re unsure about the quality of tap water, opt for boiled or filtered water. Avoid consuming ice cubes or juices from street vendors.

Eat fresh and cooked food

Consume freshly prepared, hot meals. Avoid eating raw or under cooked foods, as they can be contaminated and lead to infections. Also, avoid street food during the monsoon season.

Maintain clean surroundings

Keep your living spaces, kitchen, and bathrooms clean and dry. Ensure proper drainage to avoid stagnant water, which becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other disease-causing organisms.

Stay away from areas with stagnant water

Avoid walking through puddles or areas with stagnant water, as they can harbor waterborne diseases like dengue and malaria. Wear appropriate footwear to protect your feet from any infections.

Use mosquito repellents

Apply mosquito repellents on exposed skin and wear long-sleeved shirts and pants to protect you from mosquito bites. Use mosquito nets while sleeping to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

Boost your immune system

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables to strengthen your immune system. Stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water. Get enough rest and exercise regularly to maintain overall health.

Be cautious with respiratory illnesses

Monsoon season can increase the risk of respiratory infections. Avoid crowded places, especially if you or others around you are coughing or sneezing. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing.

Be cautious about fungal infections

Fungal infections are common during the monsoon due to increased moisture. Keep your feet dry and clean, and avoid wearing wet shoes or socks for extended periods. Use anti fungal powders or creams if necessary.

Prevention for any kind of infection is important during the monsoon season. By following these tips, you can minimize the risk of infections and enjoy a healthy rainy season. If you experience any persistent symptoms or feel unwell, consult a healthcare professional for appropriate guidance and treatment.