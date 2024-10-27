Fruit juices and sodas increase stroke risk by 22-37%, study find, read details

Sodas and cold drinks have always been tagged as bad for human health while fruit juice are generally considered as healthy and nutritious drink. But not anymore. A new study reveals that fruit juice can also give us a stroke.

A recent study observed by the experts from the University of Galway, McMaster University Canada and an international group of stroke experts has revealed that consuming cold drinks, fruit juices and excessive caffeine can significantly raise the chances of suffering from a stroke. As per the study, the sugary and artificially sweetened cold drinks can increase the stroke risk by 22%. The risk is twicer for those consuming these drinks twice or thrice a day. Similarly, drinking more than four cups of coffee on daily basis can also contribute to stroke risk. The researchers also have found out that, fruit juices are nothing more than just technically sugar syrups with no nutritional value. This can increase the chances of getting stroke by 37% and woman are likely at more risk than man.

Upon asking, Dr. Srinivas M a Consultant Neurologist in SPARSH Hospital, Yeswanthpur, said, “Excessive coffee and soda intake, especially when consumed regularly throughout the day, can increase the risk of stroke by raising blood pressure and creating fluctuations in blood flow to the brain. Both caffeine and sugar in high amounts can overstimulate the nervous system, leading to stress and inflammation in blood vessels. On the other hand, moderate tea consumption, especially green tea, offers protective antioxidants that promote vascular health, lowering stroke risk. Choosing tea over other caffeinated drinks, particularly in the afternoon or evening, can support better heart-brain health and reduce the overall stroke risk.”

Dr Vikram Huded, the HOD and Director and Clinical Lead of interventional Neurology at Narayana Group, said, “Regular intake of processed fruit juice and fizzy drinks increases the risk of stroke. While tea reduces the risk of stroke, consuming more than four cups of coffee each day also increases it. It is advised to limit or stay away from processed fruity and carbonated beverages and to think about drinking water instead. Regular intake of processed fruit juice and fizzy drinks isn’t healthy for the brain. Excessive amounts of sugar and coffee can both overstimulate the neurological system, causing blood vessel inflammation and stress.”

As per the researchers, excessive consumption of coffee, soda and artificial fruit juices can also raise blood pressure. It can over stimulate the nervous system which can lead to stress and inflammation in blood vessels.

The study suggests to choose tea over other caffeinated drinks, particularly in the afternoon or evening, to support better heart-brain health and reduce the overall stroke risk. It also suggests to choose natural homemade fruit juice instead of buying packaged fruit juice. If it is necessary to buy juice from outside, check labels to ensure the juice is 100% fruit juice without added sugars or preservatives. Avoid packages with long shelf life in cheap prices. Invest in a juicer or blender to prepare your own fruit juice at home.