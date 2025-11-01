Fruit juice in breakfast can increase risk of Type 2 diabetes, see details here

In a recent research, a group of scientists have found that drinking fruit juice can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Fruit juice lacks fibre and contains high sugar. It may increase the risk, the researcher claimed.

According to Express.co.uk, diabetes patients should not replace high-sugar beverages with fruit juice, in an attempt to cater toward their condition.

The scientists said, “Intake of fruit juices was positively associated with incidence of type 2 diabetes. The rapid delivery of a large sugar load, without many other components that are a part of whole fruits, may be an important mechanism by which fruit juices could contribute to the development of diabetes.”

But eating whole fruit and leafy green vegetables reduce the risk of developing the condition. This is because they have a low energy density, and are rich in fibre and micronutrients.

The researchers said it was a good idea to drink only one small glass of fruit juice a day.

Fruit juice has most of its fibre removed when being manufactured, which makes it easy to drink large quantities in one sitting.

The scientists said, “We know that too much of our sugar intake is coming from juices and smoothies, so it makes sense to cut down. The good news is that we are not eating enough fruit, so this is something you can eat more of.”

Symptoms of the condition include having an unquenchable thirst, feeling very tired, unexplained weight loss, and blurred vision.

It may be possible to control the condition by making lifestyle changes. That includes losing weight, exercising more often, and eating a healthy, balanced diet. (ANI)

