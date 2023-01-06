From DA hike to fitment factor hike and salary increase here is all what the Central employees need to know

Central government employees to get New Year gift from the Narendra Modi-led Union government soon. The Centre is likely to increase the Fitment Factor of the government employees in January.

The Central government employees have been demanding the revision of the fitment factor and hike it to 3.68 times from 2.57 times as per the 7th pay commission’s recommendations.

Central government employees would get the following benefits:

Salary increase:

If the fitment factor is increased by 3 times, then the salary of the central government employees will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260 (excluding their allowances)

If the employees’ demands are fulfilled, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680.

The central employees’ salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000 if the Centre hikes the fitment factor by 3 times.

It is to be noted here that the central government employees’ remuneration is decided by their basic salary, fitment factor, and allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

DA hike: