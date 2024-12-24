Former cricketer Vinod Kambli’s brain clot diagnosis: read details about causes, symptoms, and treatment

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli’s health was reported to have taken a worrying turn. He was hospitalized on Saturday. This 52-year-old ex-cricketer has been said to be suffering from brain clots. He is presently under treatment in a Bhiwandi Kalher area hospital of Thane district. Now, his health is said to be stable.

What is a Brain Clot?

This blood clot, also known as cerebral venous thrombosis, is a clot that develops within the blood vessels of the brain. It can stop blood flow to the brain and cause tissue damage and complications potentially deadly in nature. Brain clots can occur in anyone, but they are more common in patients who have certain medical conditions or are on specific medications.

This disease is caused by various reasons, such as:

Blood clotting disorders: Such conditions as thrombophilia or antithrombin deficiency increase the risk of forming a brain clot.

Trauma or injury to the head: A severe head injury can lead to a brain clot.

Infections: Few infections can cause inflammation in the brain leading to the clot formation.

Cancer: Some cancers, such as brain tumors, can increase the risk of brain clots.

Some medications: Birth control pills, hormone replacement therapy, and some chemotherapy drugs can increase the risk of brain clots.

Genetic disorders: Some genetic disorders, such as factor V Leiden, can increase the risk of brain clots.

Symptoms of Brain Clots:

The symptoms of brain clots depend on the size and location of the clot. Some common symptoms include:

Severe headache

Confusion and disorientation

Weakness or numbness in the face, arm, or leg

Vision changes, including blurred vision or loss of vision

Seizures

Difficulty speaking or understanding speech

Prevention:

You cannot do anything about some causes of brain clots; however, there are factors that you can alter in order to reduce your risks:

Maintain a healthy weight.

Exercise regularly.

Quit smoking.

Manage chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Avoid long periods of immobility.

Keep well hydrated.

Get regular check-ups with your doctor.

It is also very important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of brain clots and, therefore, seek medical attention right away if you happen to experience any of them. This way, serious complications can be avoided and outcomes improved with early treatment.