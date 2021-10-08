No need to carry physical documents! Digital copies are enough

While driving, you need to follow certain traffic rules and one among them is to carry all your required documents with you including the Driving License, else you might end up paying a hefty amount of fine. However, with things getting digital these days, you no more need to carry physical documents as certain apps allow you to upload the soft copies, and those are accepted as legal documents.

The two Mobile apps, DigiLocker or mParivahan allows the users to get issued copies of their idetification documents i.e. Aadhaar, Pan Card, Driving License etc. which is equal in value to the physical documents. Now let’s see how to upload the copies to the Mobile Apps.

Here’s how you can get the issues Documents

It noteworthy to mention that you need to have an account on DigiLocker before following these steps. Also you can download the Digilocker Mobile app on your Smartphone to carry the documents always with you. You can sign up on DigiLocker using your phone number and Aadhaar card.

Visit the official website or Mobile App of DigiLocker and sign in with your username and six-digit PIN, after which you will receive an one-time password (OTP) on your registered number for authentication purpose. Next, click on the Get Issued Documents button. Look for the term driving licence in the search bar. Select the state government from where you have got your driving licence. Enter your driving licence number and click on get document button. You can now look at your driving licence by going to the Issued Documents list. The driving licence can be downloaded in soft copy by clicking on the PDF button.

You can also get it on your smartphone by downloading the DigiLocker app. As an alternative, you can download the mParivahan app and sign up after which you can find your driving licence under the DL Dashboard tab.