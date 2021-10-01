Follow these steps to link driving license with Aadhar card by yourself

Linking Aadhaar card with other documents has become very important. Be it PAN card, Passport or driving license. Only after linking it, the work related to them can be done easily. But now the question is how to link driving license with Aadhaar.
If you have not yet linked your driving license with Aadhaar, then today we are telling you the step-by-step process. After which you can link these two documents by yourself sitting at home.
Steps to link Driving License with Aadhar Card
- To link the driving license with the Aadhar card, you have to first go to the website of the transport department of your state.
- After this, you have to click on the option of ‘Link Aadhaar.’
- After this, you have to go to the drop-down and click on the option of ‘Driving License.’
- After this, here you have to enter your driving license number.
- After this, you have to click on the option of ‘Get Details.’
- After this, you have to enter your Aadhar number and mobile number.
- Now you have to click on the option of ‘Submit’.
- After this, an OTP will come to your mobile number through SMS.
- After entering this OTP, the process of linking your Aadhaar with your driving license will be completed.