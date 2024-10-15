Follow these steps to check EPF e-Passbook easily

Reading the signs of the time, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) always comes up with new facilities to help its members.

As part of its efforts to turn online, the EPFO also has introduced the e-passbook facility, which was launched by the Union Labour and Employment Minister in May, 2023.

With the launch of the new facility, the members can now view more details of their accounts in graphical representations through the EPF e-Passbook easily.

Follow these steps to check EPFO passbook online:

First of all visit the official website of EPFO (https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php).

Now click on the ‘e-Passbook’ option.

Then enter your UAN, password, and captcha details and click on ‘Login’.

On the next page, the Member ID of the employee will be displayed. In case you have various Member IDs, all of them will be displayed on the screen.

Now click on the Member ID of which the PF statement you want to download.

As you click on the member ID, all details of the PF account will be displayed on the screen

You will also get the download option to download the PF statement in the PDF format.

Watch the video know how to check EPF e-Passbook: