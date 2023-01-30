Follow these steps to change EPF nomination online

Are you a member of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)? If yes, then it is great news for you. Now you can change your existing EPF nomination online and file new nomination.

According to EPFO, its members can change their existing EPF nomination online and file new nomination on the official website of (www.epfindia.gov.in) and this will override the existing nomination and the fresh EPF nomination will be considered as the final one.

“#EPF Members can file new nomination to change existing EPF/ #EPS nomination,” said the EPFO on its Twitter handle.

However, the member should have the following documents while changing the PF nominee online:

For EPFO members:

Activated UAN linked with Aadhaar card,

Mobile number linked to Aadhar card

Updated EPFO member profile with address and photograph

For Nominee:

Aadhaar card,

Scanned photo,

Bank account number,

IFSC code,

Address proof

Follow the below-mentioned easy steps to change EPF nomination online: