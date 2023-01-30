Follow these steps to change EPF nomination online

Are you a member of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)? If yes, then it is great news for you. Now you can change your existing EPF nomination online and file new nomination.
According to EPFO, its members can change their existing EPF nomination online and file new nomination on the official website of (www.epfindia.gov.in) and this will override the existing nomination and the fresh EPF nomination will be considered as the final one.
“#EPF Members can file new nomination to change existing EPF/ #EPS nomination,” said the EPFO on its Twitter handle.
#EPF Members can file new nomination to change existing EPF/ #EPS nomination.#EPFO #Services #Pension #AmritMahotsav @PMOIndia @byadavbjp @Rameswar_Teli @LabourMinistry @mygovindia @PIB_India @MIB_India @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/KGzXA1h09B
— EPFO (@socialepfo) January 30, 2023
However, the member should have the following documents while changing the PF nominee online:
For EPFO members:
- Activated UAN linked with Aadhaar card,
- Mobile number linked to Aadhar card
- Updated EPFO member profile with address and photograph
For Nominee:
- Aadhaar card,
- Scanned photo,
- Bank account number,
- IFSC code,
- Address proof
Follow the below-mentioned easy steps to change EPF nomination online:
- First of all log-in to EPFO’s website – epfindia.gov.in.
- As the website opens, got to the ‘Services’ tab and click on ‘For Employees’ from the drop-down.
- Click on ‘Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)’ in Services section.
- Select ‘E-nomination’ given under ‘Manage’ tab after logging in with your UAN and password.
- ‘Provide Details’ tab will appear on the screen, click on ‘Save.’
- Click on ‘Yes’ and update your family declaration.
- Click on option for ‘Add Family Details’ and add nominee(s) as per your wish.
- Click on the option ‘Nominee Details’ and declare the share of the nominee(s).
- Click on ‘Save EPS Nomination’ button.
- Now, click on ‘E-sign’ to generate OTP and;
- The OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
- The entire process competes once you submit the OTP.