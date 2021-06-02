Follow These Simple Steps To Apply For Pan Card With Aadhaar Card For Free

PAN card has become a very important document in today’s time. This document issued by Income Tax is used for many important tasks. You will need it if you want to open a bank account or file income tax return. At the same time, you also need a PAN card for large transactions.

Just as Aadhar card has become necessary for us, similarly PAN card is also very important for us. Apart from being useful only in money related works, PAN card is also very important. If you have not yet made your PAN card, then get it done immediately.

If you want to get your PAN card within minutes of sitting at home for free, then you have to follow some steps.

First of visit the online portal of the Income Tax Department

After going here, you have to click on the Instant PAN through Aadhaar seen in the Quick Links section.

After this you have to click on Get New Pan

Here you have to enter your Aadhaar number, after that you have to generate an OTP after entering the captcha code, which is going to go to your number which is linked to the Aadhaar card.

Now you have to enter this received OTP here

After this you have to validate your Aadhaar details

You also have the option that you can validate your email ID for your PAN card as well.

Now after exchanging your Aadhaar details on behalf of UIDAI, you are going to be given an instant PAN card, the process takes only around 10 minutes.

You can easily get PAN card received in this PDF format by going to check status/download PAN and entering your Aadhaar card number

You will receive this PAN card on your registered email ID in PDF Format, if your email ID is registered with the Aadhaar database.

