Follow these guidelines for Corporate PAN applicants
PAN application by these companies will not be accepted through any other mode (i.e. TIN-FCs/PAN Centres & other paper mode facilities).
With effect from February 1, 2017, a facility has been provided on the portal of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), i.e. www.mca.gov.in for the corporate applicants to apply for registration of a new company along with application for allotment of PAN & TAN by submitting their application using a common application form (i.e., SPICe-INC 32).
In view of this, for all domestic companies, applications for allotment of PAN (i.e. Form 49A) should be submitted at the MCA portal only, except for the following:
- Domestic companies incorporated prior to February 1, 2017 and where PAN has not been applied;
- Domestic companies incorporated from February 1, 2017 onwards and where PAN has not been applied/allotted through Common application form (SPICeINC 32) of MCA;
How to apply for PAN for above exceptional cases of domestic companies:
- Application for allotment of New PAN for the aforesaid domestic companies can only be submitted online using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) at the DSC based paperless facility hosted by NSDL e-Gov at the following website (https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/pan/form49Adsc.html)
Supporting Documents (For the domestic companies incorporated):
- Proof of Identity (POI) / Proof of Address (POA)
- Additional supporting documents prescribed by ITD.
Prior to February 1, 2017:
- Copy of Certificate of Incorporation.
- Declaration/Affidavit duly signed by authorised signatory stating reasons for not obtaining /applying PAN till date. For format click here.
From February 1, 2017 onwards:
- Copy of Certificate of Incorporation.
- No Objection Certificate from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).
Application by foreign companies:
- The above guidelines are applicable only for the domestic companies and will not be applicable for foreign companies.
- Foreign companies will be able to submit their applications through all the available modes as per the existing procedure.
Request for new PAN card or/and changes/correction in PAN Data:
- There is no provision for submitting ‘Request for new PAN Card or/and changes/correction in PAN Data’ through MCA Portal.
- PAN Change request applications can be submitted at TIN Facilitation centres/PAN Centres or online through NSDL e-Gov website at www.tin-nsdl.com as per existing procedure.
(Sources: protean-tinpan.com)