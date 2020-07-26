Do you have more than one bank account and facing trouble to manage them? If yes you can close your bank account very easily. However, most banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), do not have an online facility to set up a savings account. But you can close your account in a few easy steps. Let us know how you can close your savings account in the bank.

Remove link platforms from account

Note that the account you want to close is linked to any payment platform or app such as Paytm, Uber or Swiggy or any investment portal. If so, delete that link. Especially UPI payments work on the bank account linked to your phone number. Provide an alternate bank account number so that there is no problem with your EMI or investments. Some platforms can get the form filled for this.

Go to the bank and fill the closure form

You cannot close your bank account online. To close the account, you will need an account closure form which will be found on the bank branch or website. If there is a joint account, then all the account holders will have to sign the closure form and give their consent. You can also be asked to fill a separate form, in which you tell the account number in which you want to transfer the amount.

Submit bank documents with closure form

You will have to return some documents to the bank. These will include unused check books, debit and credit cards and any other documents issued by the bank. You have to submit all these along with your account closure form. In some situations, the bank can also ask you to destroy these documents by yourself.

Pay the closure charge

Most banks levy a charge on account closure. For example, SBI does not charge any charges for closing the account within 14 days of opening the account. The bank charges Rs 500 plus GST after 14 days and before 1 year. Some banks may charge higher closure fees than this.

After this process, ask for an agreement with the bank, which contains information about account closure. Also keep your last statement with it.