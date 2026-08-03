Five simple habits to keep your eyes healthy

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Your eyes would feel more at home being cared for each day, especially when so many hours spent stareing into devices are common.

Here’s a few basic behaviors can decrease strain and help your eyes perform better:

Practice the 20-20-20 rule- every 20 minutes of screen time, give your eyes a break by looking away at a something that is 20 ft. Away for 20 seconds. This will help reduce eye muscles strain and screen fatigue.

Include certain foods into your diet which contain abundant Vitamin A, E, and C, and omega-3 fatty acids: these can be found in carrots, eggs, nuts, spinach, fish etc. and will all improve eye health.

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Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day and blink often to ensure you don’t get tired and dry eyes while on the screen for longer durations.

Try to wear shaded spectacles outdoors for UV ray protection to shield your eyes from the sun, especially during hot weather. Avoid touching your eyes when unwashed. This will prevent an infection which can enter through your eyes.

The most important factor, have regular eye tests. This allows for the detection and treatment of eye disorders to prevent it from worsening.

Also read: Here Is Why Sleeping Before 11 PM Is Good For Your Health