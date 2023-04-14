Five most iconic cocktails from celebs in movies and TV shows
The cocktail industry has a solid historical foundation and is currently experiencing its peak. Thanks to bartenders in the late 20th century who studied the history of their ancestors, cocktails are currently enjoying a comeback. But the appeal of traditional cocktails increased as they were cited by well-known fictitious characters from major movies and television series.
The Martini is one of the most well-known drinks from movies and television, and James Bond normally preferred them shaken, not stirred. The undercover spy not only popularised the classic Martini to astounding levels but also invented a brand-new variation.
These are a few of the most well-known traditional cocktails from different parts of the world that have been included in some of the most well-known motion pictures ever created. Diageo India’s brand ambassador Afzal Kaba shares to IANSlife the recipes for the following traditional drinks.
French 75 – Casablanca, Oscar Winner, 1944
French 75 is one of the most sophisticated and refreshing cocktails around and was referenced in the Oscar-winning movie ‘Casablanca’ in 1944. It gained popularity through this Hollywood classic, where Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman’s character regularly sipped on the cocktail in the nightclub.
Glass: Chilled Champagne flute
Ingredients:
20ml Tanqueray No. 10
10ml Lime juice
10ml sugar syrup
Chilled Sparkling wine to top
Method:
Take a cocktail shaker
Add all the ingredients except sparkling wine
Add ice cubes and shake them hard
Strain without ice (use tea strainer also to filler bits)
Top with chilled sparkling wine
Add garnish
Garnish: Lemon or grapefruit peel
Gibson Martini – The Queen’s Gambit, Golden Globe Award Winner, 2021
The Gibson is the Martini’s savory cousin. It uses a pickled onion in place of the typical olive to add an umami undertone to the classic drink. It is the main cocktail featured in the Golden Globe Award Winner, 2021, The Queens Gambit, chosen by the main character Beth and her on-screen adopted mother.
Glass: Chilled Coupe/ Martini
Ingredients:
60ml Tanqueray No. 10
5ml dry vermouth
Method:
Take a chilled mixing glass.
Add all the ingredients.
Add ice cubes.
Stir to chill and dilute a little (30 stirs should be good)
Strain it without ice in a chilled glass.
Garnish: Cocktail onions
Mint Julep – The Great Gatsby, Grammy nominee, 2014
It is an iconic whisky-based cocktail that you must try at least once and it is incredibly easy to make. In the 2014 Grammy nominee movie The Great Gatsby, the drink was used as the epitome of decadence. The notion originated when Daisy Buchanan (Carey Mulligan) – Gatsby’s love interest – suggests cold long baths are a place to have a Mint Julep in the midst of a heated argument on a heated trip to Manhattan. “A drink made for a hot day, the Mint Julep must be served very cold”, she quotes.
Glass: Julep or Rocks
Ingredients:
60ml The Singleton 12 years old
10ml Sugar syrup or Honey syrup (mix equal parts of water and honey)
Fresh mint leaves
Method:
Take a chilled Julep or rocks glass.
Add all the ingredients,
Add crushed ice.
Mix with bar spoon.
Add Garnish
Garnish: Fresh mint sprig (tap them on the rim of the glass for freshness before putting it on)
Red Eye – Cocktail, Golden Globe and Grammy Nominee, 1989
This drink is an infamous signature cocktail from the Tom Cruise starring movie ‘Cocktail’ – a Golden Globe and Grammy Nominee in 1989. It is mentioned as a cure for hangovers. It is a concoction that elevates the cocktail experience into a whole new category!
Glass: Beer glass or highball
Ingredients:
30ml Talisker 10 years old
60ml tomato juice
Salt
Chilled lager beer
Method:
Take a chilled glass.
Rim it with salt (optional)
Add all the ingredients except beer (Add pinch of salt if not put on the rim)
Stir to mix.
Top with beer
Add Garnish
Garnish: Lime slice
Cosmopolitan – Sex And The City, Golden Globe Awards Nominee, 2004
The classic Cosmopolitan is a very simple drink that is undoubtedly one of the most popular cocktails of all time. ‘Sex and the City’- the Golden Globe Awards Nominee of 2004, made it famous when Cosmo became the drink of choice of the show’s glamorous Manhattan women. It soon became the ultimate girly drink, even if it’s perfect for everyone alike.
Glass: Coupe or Martini
Ingredients:
45ml Ketel One vodka
15ml Orange liquor
10ml fresh lime juice
30ml cranberry juice
Method:
Take a cocktail shaker
Add all the ingredients
Add ice cubes and shake them hard
Strain without ice (use tea strainer also to filler bits)
Add garnish
Garnish: Orange zest spray and drop in the glass.