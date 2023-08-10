Fewer than 5,000 daily steps can boost health, study reveals

A recent study challenges the commonly held belief that 10,000 steps a day is the optimal goal for good health. The research, involving over 226,000 individuals globally, indicates that taking fewer than 5,000 steps daily can still yield substantial health benefits. In fact, just 4,000 steps were shown to lower the risk of premature mortality from any cause, with around 2,300 steps being sufficient to benefit heart and blood vessel health.

According to a comprehensive study conducted by researchers from the Medical University of Lodz in Poland and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the US, it appears that taking fewer steps than the often-cited 10,000 can still have a positive impact on health. The analysis involved over 226,000 participants from various parts of the world.

Key findings include:

4,000 Steps for Mortality Risk: The research suggests that walking approximately 4,000 steps a day can lead to a reduction in the risk of premature death due to any cause.

2,300 Steps for Heart Health: Taking just over 2,300 steps daily can contribute to improved heart and blood vessel health.

Gradual Health Benefits: The study indicates that the more steps individuals take beyond 4,000, the greater the health benefits. Each additional 1,000 steps reportedly lowered the risk of early mortality by 15% until reaching 20,000 steps.

Universal Benefits: The positive impact of walking was observed across different genders, ages, and geographical locations.

Emphasis on Lifestyle: While advanced medical treatments are becoming more available, the researchers highlight the significance of lifestyle changes, including exercise and diet, in reducing cardiovascular risks and extending lifespans.

The World Health Organization notes that insufficient physical activity is responsible for approximately 3.2 million annual deaths worldwide. Honey Fine, a personal trainer, underscores the negative effects of prolonged sitting, such as slower metabolism, muscle issues, and back problems.

Fine also highlights the importance of everyday activities that utilize energy and burn calories, such as standing, cleaning, and walking. These activities contribute to improved calorie efficiency and overall health.

Regular walking is shown to have numerous health advantages, including lowered blood pressure, and strengthened muscles for bone protection. It also helps in increased energy levels, and the release of endorphins. Moreover, it aids in maintaining a healthy weight and offers mental health benefits.

Expert Tips for Incorporating Walking:

Commute on Foot: Opt for walking to the station instead of taking the bus or car.

Desk Workers: Set reminders to stand up and move around every hour.

Pregnancy: Walking is an ideal exercise for pregnant individuals.

Podcast Walks: Enjoy a daily 30-minute walk while listening to a podcast.

Socialize and Walk: Walk with friends in parks or forests, and take your dog for a walk.

Start Gradually: Begin with short walks and gradually increase duration for sustained benefits.

Walking is recommended for nearly all individuals due to its low-impact nature, easy impact on joints and muscles, and accessibility.

This study challenges the “10,000 steps a day” notion, suggesting that even incorporating fewer steps can lead to notable health improvements. The research reinforces the value of integrating movement into daily routines for overall well-being.