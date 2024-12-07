Festival fun without the hangover: 5 tips to avoid binge drinking

With Christmas and New Year’s Eve just around the corner, get ready for a whole lot of merry and boozy! As party invites roll in, many of us will be tempted to indulge in a little (okay, a lot) of holiday cheer. Cocktails will flow, champagne will pop, and resolutions will be made (and possibly broken) but at what cost to our health?

Of course, for most of us the holiday season is also a period of binge drinking. Who hasn’t been there? One drink somehow transforms into five, and next thing we know, we stumble home, vowing never to again but doing so at the first available party. However, binge drinking may have fatal outcomes for our health and relationship and even our safety.

Binge drinking also results in serious effects such as short-term effects such as hangovers, dehydration, and impaired judgment that lead to increased risks of injury, blackouts, nausea, and other similar complications. Its long-term effects may result in damage to the liver, increase risks of cancer, heart conditions, brain damage, mental health problems, nutritional deficiency, and problems in social and relationships among others. Binge drinking also leads to potentially fatal effects such as alcohol poisoning.

Here are the 5 tips to stop binge drinking this festive season:

Set clear boundaries: Decide on your drinking limits before heading out. Let friends and family know your boundaries.Stick to your plan and avoid pressure from others to drink more.

Hydrate and snack: Drink water continuously to pace yourself. Take food to delay the absorption of alcohol. Avoid salty or greasy foods as these would make you thirsty and drink more.

Alternative festive fun: Focus on activities that don’t have anything to do with drinking. Play games, dance, or volunteer.

Mocktail menu: Create a list of delicious mocktails to enjoy at parties. Try virgin cocktails, infused water, or sparkling juice. This will help you stay festive without the booze.

Safe exit: Designate a sober driver or book a ride-sharing service. Plan for a safe walk home or have a backup plan. Avoid getting into situations where you feel pressured to keep drinking.

By being mindful of your drinking habits and making a few simple changes, you can have a fun and safe festive season, without the regret of binge drinking.

