Feeling tired? Here’s why a shower can boost your energy

Advertisement

Why do you always feel more refreshed even when you just got out of bed a few minutes ago and were feeling totally wiped out after a hot shower?

There are few things at play when it comes to our showers and that well-known refreshed feeling.

Your skin can detect physical sensations, which triggers brain signals that awaken your brain.

In turn, this sends your body some energizing nerve impulses a cool and cool and lukewarm shower does this the most.

Feeling of circulation may be more pronounced as well.

A shower can really relax your muscles to make your feeling feel lighter and more energetic for the warm one or bring an refreshing stimulus in your body with the colder shower.

Advertisement

There is also a certain amount of the psychological impact. Taking shower really separates what you did before the shower with what you are going to do next.

This routine can reduce the sense of fatigue and stress, and at last prepare for what’s following next.

Perhaps more importantly, a morning shower is particularly useful for kickstarting your body into wakefulness – essentially telling your mind it’s time to shut down sleep-mode.

Of course, for some people this may work more than for others, and a cold shower definitely won’t make up for not getting enough sleep.

But that revitalized feeling after a hot and cold mix is more than just a sensation – from senses stimulating to temperature fluctuations and even mental clarity resets, a shower is a real way to refresh.

Also Read: Here Is All You Need To Know About Swine Flu Or H1N1