Feeling drained out? Try these self-care tips for better mental health

Feeling drained out, especially during summer season is quite common. It can be caused due to several factors including increased sunlight, higher temperatures, and changes in routine. During this period, by incorporating some self-care tips, individuals can have better mental health. Here are some these tips:

Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is really important. Proper hydration can improve mood, cognitive function, and energy levels. Hence, aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water every day. While going out, carry reusable water bottle and infuse your water with fruits like lemon or cucumber for added flavor.

Exercise Regularly

Exercising daily can release endorphins, which are natural mood lifters. It can also reduce stress and anxiety. For betterment of your mental health, try to exercise at least 30 minutes a day.

Maintain a Healthy Diet

A balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can improve mood and mental health. Try to incorporate seasonal produce into your meals. It would better if you avoid excessive sugar and processed foods.

Practice Mindfulness and Meditation

Practicing mindfulness and meditation can help to reduce stress, anxiety and depression. Meditating can promote a sense of calm and well-being. It would be better if you dedicate 10-20 minutes each day to practice mindfulness or meditation.

Get Enough Sleep

For better mental health, a person needs better sleep. Aim to sleep for at least seven hours per night. Try to maintain a consistent sleep schedule and create a relaxing bedtime routine.

Limit Screen Time

Limiting screen time can reduce stress and improve sleep quality. Take breaks from screens and shut your screen at least one hour before you go to sleep. For the betterment of your mental health, get engage more in outdoor and offline activities.

Take Regular Breaks

Taking regular breaks can help you reduce burnout and lower stress. These breaks allow you to recharge and maintain a positive outlook. It would be better if you use these breaks to stretch, take a walk or simply relax at a quick spot.