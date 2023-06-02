FAEA Scholarship: Candidates to receive financial aid to complete undergraduate courses

FAEA Scholarship is an opportunity offered by the Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access (FAEA)* to Class 12 passed/first-year undergraduate students in Arts/Commerce/Science/Engineering and other technical and professional disciplines at any university/institution/college in India.

The objective of FAEA Scholarship program is to provide financial assistance for the completion of the graduation course which includes tuition fees, maintenance allowance or hostel/mess charges, and other allowances. The selected candidates will receive complete course fees and other benefits.

*The Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access (FAEA) is dedicated to assisting students from economically underprivileged backgrounds who strive to obtain a high-quality education.

FAEA Scholarship eligibility:

The applicant should have passed Class 12 from a recognized board in India.

The applicant should be a first-year undergraduate student in arts/commerce/science/medical/engineering and other technical and professional disciplines at any university/institution/college in India.

Note –

Students whose Class 12 results are not declared can apply after the declaration of the result.

Students belonging to socially and economically weaker sections of society can also apply.

Benefits of FAEA Scholarship:

The selected candidates will receive financial aid for completion of undergraduate courses which includes tuition fees, maintenance allowance or hostel/mess charges and other allowances to cover travel, clothing and book purchases as per our norms.

The continuance of the scholarship and the amount of scholarship is, however, subject to good academic performance and availability of funds.

Note –

FAEA Scholars are responsible for informing the FAEA office of other grants, scholarships and financial aid they have received for their study programme. Award amounts may be negotiated based on this information.

Failure to report additional financial support/scholarship can constitute grounds for withdrawal of the BHEL-FAEA Scholarships.

Click here to apply for FAEA Scholarship.

Important Dates:

Application Deadline – 30th June 2023

Selection Criteria:

The shortlisted students will be invited for interviews across India in the metropolitan city. Thereafter, a national panel will make the final selection and the results will be declared.

The support granted will be subject to the student being accepted by the host university/institution/college.

Terms and Conditions:

An incomplete application or application submitted after the last date will not be considered.

Scholarships will be for up to a maximum of five years.

An incomplete application form will not be considered.

Recipients of FAEA scholarships are expected to excel in their studies and show success in their coursework. Results from the host university/institution/college must be forwarded to the FAEA office on an annual basis. In addition, Fellows will be required to submit periodic reports of their progress.

Contact details: