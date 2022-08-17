Fact Check: PIB Busts Claim About Government Giving Loan On Aadhar Card

According to a viral message going around on social media the Government of India is giving loans up to 5 lakhs on Aadhar Card. Press Information Bureau (PIB) has recently released a tweet clarifying that the claims are in fact false. It has also warned the citizens to not forward such unverified claims or share their financial details with anyone.

There has been a huge boom in the amount of fake news spread through social media recently, especially after the pandemic. This claim about government giving loan on Aadhar card is just another addition to a long list of such ubiquitous fraudulent messages.

The forward says, “Pradhan Mantri Yojana Aadhaar card loan with one per cent interest and 50% discount.” The message also carries the phone number ‘8126974825’.

Countering the claims, PIB released a statement over Twitter on August 16,2022 clarifying that the claim is absolutely bogus and no such loan is given by the central government under any scheme called ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana’.

It is being claimed that the central government is providing a loan of ₹4,78,000 to all Aadhar card owners#PibFactCheck ▶️ This claim is #fake ▶️ Do not forward such messages ▶️ Never share your personal/financial details with anyone pic.twitter.com/U5gbE3hCLD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 16, 2022

Similar claims in the past

Some time back, a message claiming that the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) loan has been sanctioned was doing the rounds. There was an unverified link present which was supposed to take the viewers to a different page for verification. PIB declared that message fake as well.

Another message in the past claimed that Finance Ministry was granting a loan under PM Mudra Yojna with a legal charge of Rs 2,150. However, this claim was also refuted by the government.

People constantly receive such messages which can result in them incurring heavy financial loss. Government has warned the people time and again to not click on sources provided by unverified sources, and if possible get the claims verified with PIB.

How to get fact checked by PIB?