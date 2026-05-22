Eyes tired from constant screen time? Try the 20-20-20 formula

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Mobile phones, laptops and tablets have become a daily necessity, but excessive screen exposure is also leading to rising complaints of eye strain, headaches, dryness and blurred vision. Doctors say simple changes in screen habits can help protect eye health, especially for people spending long hours online.

One of the easiest methods recommended by eye specialists is the 20-20-20 rule. The formula is simple:

After every 20 minutes of screen use

Look at something 20 feet away

For at least 20 seconds

This short pause helps the eye muscles relax after continuously focusing on nearby screens.

Experts say mobile phones put extra pressure on the eyes because people usually hold them too close to the face. Continuous staring at screens also reduces blinking, which can make the eyes dry and irritated.

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Doctors recommend following a few healthy screen habits:

Keep the mobile screen at a comfortable distance from the eyes

Adjust screen brightness according to surrounding light

Use night mode or blue light filters during evening hours

Avoid using phones continuously for long periods without breaks

Blink frequently to keep the eyes naturally moist

Reduce screen exposure before bedtime to improve sleep quality

Children are also becoming increasingly vulnerable to screen-related eye problems due to long hours spent on games, videos and online learning. Specialists advise parents to encourage outdoor activities and limit unnecessary screen time.

Ignoring eye strain for too long can sometimes worsen discomfort. Persistent headaches, blurry vision, burning sensation or watery eyes should not be ignored, and experts suggest consulting an eye doctor if symptoms continue regularly.

Also read: Know 5 Ways To Manage Every Day Stress