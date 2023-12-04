Ex-Google recruiter shares what you should not do in job interviews

If you are preparing for job interview then here are some things that you should avoid doing. Former recruiter with Google and DoorDash Ask Nolan Church, who is currently the CEO of Continuum has shared about the no 1 thing not do during a job interview.

The former Google recruiter said that the first thing the candidates should avoid is not doing their homework about the company and role they are interviewing. The second thing on the list should be not to put on an act during the interview.

Church said that some interviewees show up without having any knowledge about the company and the job’s role. They won’t know about the company, the role, or the interviewers they’re speaking with, which he said that is just a massive red flag to him.

Among his other red flags is when an interviewee puts on an act during the interview. He said that it shows that the candidate has been rehearsing the same answers over and over again. He further said that sometimes the candidates say a lot of words but nothing meaningful.

Talking about the kind of candidates that have impressed Church, he shared there’s one tactic that always succeeds. “The best candidates that I meet, I’m always learning something from them. And those are the people that I want to work with.”

Sharing his best interview experience. He said that the job candidate gave him a full breakdown of how he would take our business from zero to one. He said that it was like a masterclass. At the time, he was a chief revenue officer while working at equity management platform Carta and was keen to learn how to grow the business-to-business, software-as-a-service company.

(Source: Moneycontrol)