Everything you need to know about heatstroke for your safety

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Surviving summers in India is not easy as it has a very sweltering and humid climate. Heatstroke can only be witnessed when the temperature rises, resulting in increased heat waves.

It is important to know about Heatstroke in a country like India as it is a hot temperature country and it also needs awareness as most of us don’t really know what it is.

What is Heatstroke: Heatstroke is a health condition that your body faces when it is unable to bear the heat leading to numerous conditions. It can also be fatal sometimes to it is very important for all of us to have basic knowledge and take certain precautions to stay safe from it.

Heat stroke symptoms: headaches, dizziness, muscle cramps or weakness, rapid, shallow breathing, flushed skin, lack of sweat despite the heat, nausea and vomiting, racing heartbeat, inability to walk, seizures, unconsciousness, dehyration.

How to stay safe from Heatstroke: stay hydrated, eat smaller meals, keep an onion in your pocket, eat onions, avoid excess alcohol, avoid spices, drink aam panna

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What precautionary steps you can take to be safe: keep yourself hydrated, wear light clothes, go outside when sun is low, protect against sunburn, and take extra care if you are sick.

Keep Food Safety in Mind: With the increased heat the risk of foodborne illnesses increases. So people should be aware of how to keep food safe during humid conditions.

Avoid keeping perishable food out in sunlight

Pack your meals in an insulated cooler containing ice packs

Use separate chopping boards for raw meat and veggies

Wash your hands frequently, particularly after handling raw meat

Cook the meat to the appropriate temperature

Be sure to clean your cutlery between usage

How to take care of the person who gets affected by heatstroke?

Move the patient to a shaded place immediately.

Loosen the patient’s clothing and wipe the body with cold water until the body temperature decreases.

Keep the patient in a cool and well-ventilated room.

Turn on fans, coolers, or air conditioners immediately.

Place cold wet cloths on the patient’s forehead.

If the patient regains consciousness, give cold water, coconut water, or ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution).

Do not give tea or coffee.

Monitor the patient’s temperature using a thermometer and continue cooling until it reaches 37.8°C.

Place ice packs under the armpits.

Take the patient to the nearest hospital immediately.

Also Read: 6 important benefits of drinking water in empty belly in morning