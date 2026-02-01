Evening Snacks to Dinner: Affordable High-Protein Vegetarian Diet Gains Attention

Advertisement

Protein is very essential in every day’s diet. But finding the enough amount of protein in a vegetarian diet is very difficult. It often sounds impossible to get the necessary protein intake through the diet, it sound more expensive or impossible without supplements.

A practical, budget-friendly vegetarian meal plan promising high protein intake without “luxury superfoods” is drawing attention.

According to health experts, an ideal evening snack can be both light and nutritious. A makhana vegetable chaat topped with tofu and mixed seeds, paired with ginger tea, deliver nearly 13 grams of protein while avoiding processed or junk foods.

For dinner, experts recommend besan chillas served with chutney and raita, contributing approximately 26 grams of protein. Simple variations such as moong dal cheelas or tofu-based raita can be included to keep meals diverse and easy to prepare.

The full-day meal plan provides close to 103 grams of protein, with a calorie range of 1,500–1,800 calories, making it suitable for muscle building, fat loss, or general fitness goals. Notably, the entire plan costs around ₹220 per day, making it accessible for most households.

Summing up the approach, nutrition expert Khushi Chhabra emphasized that people do not need “luxury superfoods” to eat well only smarter planning. For vegetarians aiming to improve health, build muscle, or manage weight, the plan offers a simple and refreshing reminder that balanced nutrition can be both affordable and effective.