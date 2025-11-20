Eurasian Griffon vulture ‘Marich’ returns to India after 15 thousand km journey, watch

Advertisement

A remarkable tale of resilience and endurance has unfolded with the return of ‘Marich’, a Eurasian Griffon Vulture, to India after completing an astonishing 15,000-kilometer journey across four countries. The vulture, which was tracked via a satellite radio collar, traveled through Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan before re-entering India.

Marich’s incredible journey began on March 29 when it was released from Halali Dam in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, after undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in January. The vulture was initially found injured in Nagaur village, Satna district, and received care at Mukundapur Zoo and Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park.

The journey

According to Vidisha Divisional Forest Officer Hemant Yadav, Marich’s entire journey was monitored using a satellite radio collar, providing valuable insights into the migration patterns of these magnificent birds. The vulture spent nearly four months in Kazakhstan before beginning its return journey on September 23 and re-entering India on October 16. It is currently residing in Dholpur district, Rajasthan.

Conservation significance

Wildlife experts highlight the crucial role vultures like Marich play in maintaining ecological balance. By feeding on carcasses, vultures prevent the spread of diseases and contribute to nutrient recycling, enhancing soil and water quality.

Advertisement

About the Eurasian Griffon Vulture

The Eurasian Griffon Vulture is found in mountainous and arid regions of Europe, North Africa, and Asia. Measuring 95-110 cm in length, with a wingspan of 2.5-2.8 meters and weighing 6-11 kg, these vultures are distinguished by their unique neck feather ring and earthy plumage. They are adept at soaring for hours using thermal air currents.

Marich’s extraordinary journey has amazed conservationists and offers valuable data for understanding and protecting these incredible birds.

Watch the video here: