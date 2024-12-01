EPFO shares critical information! Don’t do it after changing your job, check details

By Subadh Nayak
new UAN

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is one of the World’s largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken, has been giving priority for the betterment of each of its member. Now, it has shared a critical information regarding the Universal Account Number (UAN).

On its X handle, the EPFO has shared the important information with regard to the UAN especially for the people who are changing or have changed their job from one office to the other.

The EPFO has advised the employees not to apply for a new UAN in the midst of transitioning to a new job saying each member should only possess one UAN. In case any employee has two UANs, they must merge with the old UAN using the One Member One EPF Account feature on the EPFO portal.

“Critical Information! Employees are not required to generate a new UAN when leaving their old employment. A member cannot have more than one UAN. There is no requirement for having a fresh UAN at all, in any case of unemployment or change of employment,” said the EPFO.

Also Read: Hurry-Up! Do This Immediately To Avail Online Services Of EPFO And DBT
You might also like

Unlock the power of Turmeric, Black Pepper, and Jaggery for winter immunity, read…

Researchers discover alternate method to study changes during DNA replication process

These important rules are changing from December 1, know them as some of them will…

World AIDS day 2024 on December 1, with the theme “Take the rights path: My…