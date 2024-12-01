EPFO shares critical information! Don’t do it after changing your job, check details

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is one of the World’s largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken, has been giving priority for the betterment of each of its member. Now, it has shared a critical information regarding the Universal Account Number (UAN).

On its X handle, the EPFO has shared the important information with regard to the UAN especially for the people who are changing or have changed their job from one office to the other.

The EPFO has advised the employees not to apply for a new UAN in the midst of transitioning to a new job saying each member should only possess one UAN. In case any employee has two UANs, they must merge with the old UAN using the One Member One EPF Account feature on the EPFO portal.

“Critical Information! Employees are not required to generate a new UAN when leaving their old employment. A member cannot have more than one UAN. There is no requirement for having a fresh UAN at all, in any case of unemployment or change of employment,” said the EPFO.