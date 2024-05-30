EPFO online joint declaration: Follow these steps to correct your name, KYC & others details from home

Many Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) members were facing problem in seeding Aadhaar with their Universal Account Number (UAN) as there is mismatch in Name, DOB or Gender between Aadhaar data and UAN data.

The EPF members and employers were required to give joint request to concerned Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) field office for correction in basic details. Taking a note of this, the EPFO solved the problem and make it online. Thus, now this request can be given online by member and in turn employer can online forward the request to concerned EPFO office.

Follow the following steps for correct your name, KYC & others details from home:

Step 1: Member will login through his UAN/Password on Member Interface of Unified Portal.

Step 2: Click on “Manage>Modify Basic Details”.

Step 3: Please provide the correct details as per Aadhaar (System will verify the details entered with UIDAI- Aadhaar Data

Step 4: On clicking “Update Details” on previous screen, request will be submitted to employer for further approval. Before submission by employer, employee can withdraw the request by pressing “Delete Request”

Step 5: Employer will login to Employer Interface of Unified Portal.

Step 6: Employer can view the change requests submitted by employees by clicking on “Member>Details Change Request.”

Step 7: Employer can view the online requests received from employees and can thus take appropriate action by giving the proper remark.

Step 8: After approval of request, employer can see the latest status of request.

Step 9: After approval of request by employer, request will appear as a task in login of Dealing Hand, of concerned EPFO office, in the Field Office Interface of Unified Portal.

Step 10: Dealing Hand can login and view the online change requests by clicking “Member>Details Change Request”

Step 11: After due verification Dealing Hand can submit his/her recommendations to Section Supervisor.

The Dealing Assistant can put the case either for Approval or Rejection by selecting the appropriate radio button i.e. Recommended for Approval or Recommended for Rejection with proper remarks. In the same manner Section Supervisor can submit his/her recommendations to APFC/RPFC.

Step 12: Finally APFC/RPFC can Approve/Reject the case.