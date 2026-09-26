EPFO Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0: Attend the district outreach program on Sept 28, get on-spot solutions to all your EPFO-related issues

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Are you a member of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), India’s biggest social security body under Ministry of Labour, and has any problem or grievances or want to know more about the EPFO-related processes? Well, the social security body is all set to organize EPFO Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, a district outreach program, on September 28.

Through the EPFO Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, the EPFO members can get to know more about the organisation’s schemes and benefits and understand the service and process directly from the officials. Besides, they also can get guidance on EPF, pension and insurance benefits.

Likewise, the EPFO subscribers who attend the EPFO Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 will also get assistance, awareness and support on EPFO’s new initiatives including Amnesty Scheme 2026, Vishwas 2026, Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, and Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2026.

Apart from gaining knowledge about the schemes and their benefits, the EPFO members can also get on-spot solutions to all their EPFO-related issues or pending grievances while attending the EPFO Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0.

Special Features of EPFO Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0:

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On-the-Spot Grievance Redressal

Orientation Programme for Employers

Awareness Session for Employees

Click here to locate your nearest EPFO Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 camp.

One also can get to find out his/her EPFO Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 camp by scanning the QR given on the mage below: