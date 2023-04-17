EPFO issues alert! Know it or you will get into trouble

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is one of the World’s largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken, always helps its members and provides different sorts of services for their benefits.

With the aim to help the EPFO members not to fall into online fraud, it has issued a fresh alert for all. EPFO issued the online scam alert saying that never share UAN/ Password/ PAN/ Aadhhar/ Bank Account details/OTP or any other personal or financial details with anyone.

EPFO or its staff never asks for these details over messages, calls, e-mail, WhatsApp, Social media, it said on its Twitter handle.

Beware of such fake calls/ messages and report to locals police/ cybercrime branch, it added.

