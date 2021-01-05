EPFO Credits Interest In Accounts, Did You Get Money In Your Account? Check Balance Like This

The government has started putting interest in the PF account of crores of employees of the country. For the financial year 2019-20, the government is paying 8.5 percent interest on EPF saving. Information about this has been provided by the Ministry of Finance. So how can you find out whether interest has come in your account or not. Let us tell you about four ways, through which you can check the balance of your PF account.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said, “We have issued a notification to pay 8.5 percent interest on EPF for 2019-20. We have started the process of depositing the said rate of interest in the accounts of the shareholders. ”

1. Check balance through Umang App: You must first install this app on your mobile. After this, you have to enter your registered phone number which you have registered. Now go to the menu in the top left corner and go to the ‘Service Directory’. Search and click on EPFO ​​option here. After going to the View Passbook here, check the balance through your UAN number and OTP.

2. Through EPFO ​​portal: Employees can also check their account balance through EPFO ​​portal. For this, you have to log in to the website. Apart from this, click on epfindia.gov.in for e-passbook. A new page will open after this. Here you have to fill your username (UAN number), password, and captcha. After this, a new page will open where all the details will come. Now here you have to select the member id. Your balance will come in its bar.

3. Check your balance through miss-call: For this, miss-call the registered mobile number on 011-22901406. It is also important to have your UAN, PAN, and Aadhaar link here. After making a call to this number, your balance will come.

4. Check balance through SMS: For this, it is necessary that your UAN number is registered with EPFO. You need to send ‘EPFOHO UAN ENG’ to 7738299899. This service supports 10 different languages ​​including English, Hindi, Punjabi.