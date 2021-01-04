EPFO: Complain On These WhatsApp Numbers If You Cannot Withdraw PF Money

If you are facing difficulties in withdrawing your PF money or have any other problem, now you can also complain through WhatsApp. The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has started the WhatsApp helpline service for quick solution of the complaints of its shareholders.

The Labour Ministry said in a statement that the facility is among other forums for solution of grievances of EPFO. These forums include EPFIGMS portal (EPFO’s online complaint resolution portal), CPGRAMS, social media platform (Facebook and Twitter), and 24-hour call center.

The ministry further said that the EPFO ​​has introduced a WhatsApp-based helpline-cum-grievance redressal system to make the lives of its members more accessible. The move, taken under a series of uninterrupted initiatives, aims to ensure seamless and uninterrupted service delivery to stakeholders during the Covid-19 epidemic.

Through this initiative, PF shareholders can interact directly with the regional offices of EPFO ​​at the individual level. Now WhatsApp helpline services have been started in all 138 regional offices of EPFO. Any concerned party where they have a PF account can register any type of complaint related to EPFO ​​services through WhatsApp message on the helpline number of the concerned Regional Office.

Here is the list of the WhatsApp helpline numbers through which you can complain if have any grievances.

(Source: livehindustan.com)