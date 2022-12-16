EPFO alert! Know what is certificate of coverage, its benefit & how you can get it

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is one of the World’s largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken. At present it maintains 24.77 crore accounts (Annual Report 2019-20) pertaining to its members. It is a non-constitutional body that promotes employees to save funds for retirement.

The EPFO has taken several steps for the benefit of the employees coming under the EPFO. It has also introduced different programs with the aim to provide better facilities to the beneficiaries. The certificate of coverage is one such initiative which it has undertaken to help the International Workers, who originally belong to India.

What is certificate of coverage (CoC)?

The Government of India through its initiative for the benefit of both the employers and employees has entered into Agreement with several countries to ensure that the employees of home country do not remit contribution in that country, get the benefit of totalisation period for deciding the eligibility for pension, may get the pension in the country where they choose to live, and the employers are saved from making double social security contributions for the same set of employees.

The EPFO has been authorized to issue the Certificate of Coverage to the employees posted to the countries having signed Agreement with the Government of India.

List of the countries with which India has signed agreement for certificate of coverage:

Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, France, Denmark, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Hungary, Finland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Norway, Austria, Canada, Australia, Japan and Portugal.

Follow these steps to download certificate of coverage: