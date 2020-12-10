EPFO Alert! Follow These Four Easy Ways To Check Your PF Balance While Sitting At Home

If you also want to know the balance deposited in your Provident Fund (PF) account, then you do not have to worry. Today we are going to tell you some ways through which by sitting at home you can easily know about the amount deposited in your PF account. This information is available to the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) for its 6 crore shareholders.

In fact, every employee and company who is employed has to deposit the amount of PF with EPFO. Most of the employees who are deducted from salary every month, withdraw after retirement, or if there is a need. While changing jobs or transferring EPF money, people do not know how much money is in their account. There are many people who are not even aware of their PF account.

It is quite easy to check the balance of PF account while doing job or after. PF account balance checks are four very easy ways through which you can know about the amount deposited in a PF account. One of them is a missed call. EPFO has released the number for this. This is a toll-free number. PF amount can also be detected online or by SMS.

Missed call: If you are registered on the UAN portal, then you give a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number. After this, a message will be received from EPFO. In this, you will get all the information about your PF account. It is also necessary that bank account, PAN, and Aadhaar are linked to UAN. No charges are levied for this service.

Balance checking via SMS: If your UAN is registered with EPFO, then your latest contribution and PF balance information can be obtained from a message. For this, you need to send EPFOHO UAN ENG to 7738299899. The last three letters are for the language. If you want information in Hindi, then you can send it by writing EPFOHO UAN HIN. The service is available in English, Punjabi, Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. By sending this SMS from the registered mobile number of UAN, you will be able to find the balance.

By Umang App: Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) members can check their PF balance on mobile phones through the Umang app. The Umang app was launched by the government. With its help, all kinds of services of the Central and State Government can be obtained from one place. With the help of the app, you can claim in addition to viewing the EPF passbook. Claims can also be tracked through the app. After downloading the app on your mobile, you have to complete the registration once on your mobile number.

Through passbook on website: Instead of the unified portal, users can now view the PF passbook on a separate website as well. However, Unified Portal can still be used for services like transfer. First, you go to EPFO, click on Employee Centric Services, select view passbook and log in from UAN to view passbook.

(Source: hindi.news24online.com)