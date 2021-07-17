Enjoy delicious chocolate oreo cake! No oven, no flour, no egg required

By KalingaTV Bureau
Chocolate Oreo Cake
Image Credits: IANS

Do you love chocolate cakes? Are you a vegetarian? Are you on diet and avoiding flour?

Then your wait is over, this easy-peasy chocolate oreo cake is at your rescue. No egg, no flour and no oven or microwave are required, as you can effortlessly make it in a regular steamer. Isn’t it a cherry on the cake! Take a look on the list of ingredients and the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

For Cake:
300 grams oreo biscuit
1¼ cup milk
½ tsp eno fruit salt

For Chocolate Glaze:
200 grams dark chocolate chips
1 cup cream (hot)

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare oreo cake in a steamer

1- Take 300 grams oreo biscuit in the mixer grinder and blend it to a fine powder.

2- Transfer the powdered biscuit into a large bowl and add 1 cup of milk and mix it until a smooth lump-free batter is formed.

3- Just before steaming, add ½ tsp eno fruit salt, 2 tbsp of milk and mix gently. You can alternatively use ¼ tsp baking soda or ½ tsp baking powder.

4- Grease the bowl and line with parchment paper and pour the batter into the bowl.

5- Place the bowl into steamer and steam for 45 minutes.

Tip: Keep inserting a toothpick until it comes out clean.

6- Take the cake out and let it become cool.

Make the chocolate glaze

1- Take 200 grams of dark chocolate chips in a glass bowl, you can even use chopped chocolate.

2- Pour in 100 grams of hot whipping cream.

3- Stir and melt the chocolate chips completely.

4- Pour the glaze immediately over the cake/

Tip: Make sure the glaze is not too hot

That’s it! Now you are done with the glazing hot Chocolate Oreo Cake. Taste and let’s know if you liked it.

