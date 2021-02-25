Eight Passed Candidates Can Take Post Office Franchise And Earn Good Amount Of Money

Post office savings schemes are considered better for safe and good returns. India’s postal service is the largest postal service worldwide. There are around 1.55 lakh post offices in India. Despite this, there are many areas where post offices need to be opened. To overcome this shortage, the Postal Department offers the opportunity to open post office franchises. If you are thinking of starting your work, then you can fulfill this unfulfilled desire by taking the post office franchise. You can earn good amount of money every month by taking post office franchises.

Spend only 5000 rupees:

The good thing is that there is also a scope of bumper profits at a low cost. To start a post office franchise business, you only have to spend 5,000 rupees. There are two types of franchisees like this scheme. The first outlet is the franchisee and the second is the Postal Agent’s franchise. So if you are looking for employment, then this can prove to be a great opportunity for you.

There will be two types of franchises:

Counter services through Franchise Outlets in areas where there is demand for postal services, but a post office cannot be opened.

(ii) Sale of postal stamps and stationery through Postal Agents in urban and rural areas.

How to apply for post office franchise:

You must first apply for this link post office franchise. Click here to read and get more information about it.

After clicking here, you also can download the form.

You can apply by filling the form.

Let us know that all those who will be selected have to sign an MOU with the Post Department. Only then will he be able to provide facilities to customers.

Must have passed class 8th for taking franchise:

Post office franchisees can be taken by any Indian citizen. But it is necessary to be at least 18 years of age and eighth pass. An eighth pass from a recognized school can be taken by an adult franchisee. For taking a franchise of the post office, you have to deposit Rs 5000 as security. After getting a franchise you are paid a fixed commission according to your work.

What to do after taking a franchise:

After taking the franchise, you will have to provide all the small and big facilities that are available at the post office. This includes services like stamps, stationery, speed posts, money orders. For this you can also open a franchisee outlet or you can do this work from door to door by becoming a postal agent.

Top 9 Savings Scheme Interest Rates of Post Office:

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY): 7.6 per cent Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS): 7.4 per cent National Savings Certificate (NSC): 6.8 per cent Public Provident Fund (PPF): 7.1 per cent Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP): 6.9 per cent Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS): 6.6 per cent Post Office Savings Account: 4 per cent Post Office Time Deposit Account: 6.7 per cent Post office recurring deposit: 5.8% per cent

